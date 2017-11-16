FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

Porsha Williams Is Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring – Check Out Her Reason

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/16/2017
Porsha Williams Is Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring - Check Out Her ReasonSource: eonline.com

RHOA’s Porsha Williams and her ex-husband Kordell Stewart ended their marriage four years ago.  Now she is still rocking her wedding ring like it’s a fashion statement.

On Sunday’s episode, Williams’ sister Lauren called her out on it, saying, ‘Oh my God, you’re wearing it like it’s costume jewelry.’

 

‘It is costume jewelry!’ the Dish Nation host responded. ‘It’s mine. And it’s a diamond!’

 

Porsha was married to Kordell for two years before their divorce in 2013.

Earlier this month, she confessed to PEOPLE that fans would see her dating on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She also said that it’s just ‘not as much of a priority of mine as it’s seemed in the past.’

‘I absolutely know myself more today than I did when I was married,’ she said when asked what she’s looking for in a man.

‘For me, it’s about finding someone who wants to be part of your world and who is supportive of you and who understands that if it ends up being a serious relationship, you’ll make those adjustments to prioritize a happy family first.’

‘I don’t regret anything because anything I’ve been through just helps build who I am today — be it relationships with me or friendships, it all helps shape who you become. But I definitely say I’m a different person, and I’m supposed to be,’ she said. ‘It’s a good thing.’

 

The previous season, Porsha tried to pressure her onscreen lover into having a baby.

But now she said motherhood is no longer an immediate goal.

‘Every time I’m around my niece, she gives me baby fever. But that’s the thing about baby fever. You have it, and then you get well again,’ she confessed.

‘I’m okay right now. I’m not going to have a baby until I’ve found that right guy. And I’m sure once I find him, that’ll be one of the first things we do.’

‘For me, I’ve thought of a lot of creative ways I can make that happen without a man. Once I realized it doesn’t have to be one way, then it gave me a little more time,’ she continued.

‘So I’m not obsessing over it anymore.’ Porsha was recently robbed, but now she seems to be doing fine.

