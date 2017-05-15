FREE NEWSLETTER
Porsha Williams Is Ignoring Phaedra Parks And Kandi Burruss’ Friendship Is Gone

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/15/2017
Porsha Williams Phaedra ParksCredit: BET

Porsha Williams finds herself in a bizarre situation; she has stopped talking to Phaedra Parks and is no longer friends with Kandi Burruss.

The four episodes of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion were shocking, infused with drama for maximum ratings, and even a bit sad.

Parks was declared the ultimate villain of the season after she was forced to confess that she was the one who started the rumor that Burruss and her husband planned to kidnap Wiliams and another female friend, to drug and sexually assault them.

Burruss denied the claims and fans demanded that Parks be fired for her actions and Bravo obliged.

In a new interview, Williams spoke of the aftermath of the explosive confession. She said she is no longer in contact with the attorney.

She explained: “This whole situation has been so hard for me, so difficult. I love Phaedra. She was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that … And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it — that’s the part I can’t get past, and I don’t know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her.”

Williams said Parks has attempted to reach out to her on numerous occasions, but she has no interest in talking to her after the damage she caused to her reputation.

Williams added that her friendship with Burruss has also gone down the drain.

She confessed: “I apologized [to Kandi] because I just hated to even play a part in it at all. I’m not throwing everything on Phaedra. I talked about some things. I said some things. Kandi said some things. So I apologized. Am I looking for a friendship? No, not at all.”

NeNe Leakes has already announced that she has Burruss’ back, so she is not crying over Williams.

Read more about kandi burruss porsha williams phaedra parks

5 Comments

Lona Walker
05/15/2017 at 10:42 am
Reply

Girl by you kept that lie going you could have call her but you listen to shady phae you full of bs now since phae is 🔥 now you don’t want to mess with her anymore you full of Bs😘


michelle
05/15/2017 at 9:58 am
Reply

Porsha need to get somewhere and be home school by a junior high school teacher then she need to get somebody who can teach her about street game because Phaedra played her and a lot of people watching her, like a fiddle.


    Jenn
    05/15/2017 at 3:30 pm
    Reply

    Porsha is not the only one who needs an education. Kandi is probably in more need of common sense than Porsha is! Kandi is a snake and this one bad situation will not erase that.# TeamPorshal.I am also tired of Kandi making excuses for Joyce Jones. Get her off if the TV if she’s that hard to handle, because she is a lawsuit waiting to happen!

Barbara Turner
05/15/2017 at 5:59 am
Reply

I would like for Kandi Burrius to sue Phaedra for the vicious lie.. And Phaedra calls herself an Attorney she needs to be disbarred and never allowed to practice Law ever again. And she no Georgia Peach she has no Integrity she’s more like a Georgia liar my grandmother with a Georgia Peach for real get rid of her and that have be gone forever I have no respect for Phaedra none whatsoever..


Kristina Mitchell
05/15/2017 at 3:54 am
Reply

How sad. Kandi you are good person stay strong and true.


