Porsha Williams Is Ignoring Phaedra Parks And Kandi Burruss’ Friendship Is Gone

Porsha Williams finds herself in a bizarre situation; she has stopped talking to Phaedra Parks and is no longer friends with Kandi Burruss.

Advertisement

The four episodes of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion were shocking, infused with drama for maximum ratings, and even a bit sad.

Parks was declared the ultimate villain of the season after she was forced to confess that she was the one who started the rumor that Burruss and her husband planned to kidnap Wiliams and another female friend, to drug and sexually assault them.

Burruss denied the claims and fans demanded that Parks be fired for her actions and Bravo obliged.

In a new interview, Williams spoke of the aftermath of the explosive confession. She said she is no longer in contact with the attorney.

She explained: “This whole situation has been so hard for me, so difficult. I love Phaedra. She was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that … And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it — that’s the part I can’t get past, and I don’t know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her.”

Williams said Parks has attempted to reach out to her on numerous occasions, but she has no interest in talking to her after the damage she caused to her reputation.

Williams added that her friendship with Burruss has also gone down the drain.

She confessed: “I apologized [to Kandi] because I just hated to even play a part in it at all. I’m not throwing everything on Phaedra. I talked about some things. I said some things. Kandi said some things. So I apologized. Am I looking for a friendship? No, not at all.”

Advertisement

NeNe Leakes has already announced that she has Burruss’ back, so she is not crying over Williams.