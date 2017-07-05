Porsha Williams Confirms Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And Kandi Burruss Apology Amid Nene Leakes And Eva Marcille Filming Drama

Porsha Williams like the rest of the world caught wind of the rumors swirling around claiming that Nene Leakes’ new friend, Eva Marcille, would replace her on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

It appears that almost all reality stars master social media, so it is not surprising that Williams took to Instagram and answered the burning question with a simple picture which featured a humongous fruit.

The beautiful television personality shared a picture where she is on the set of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” eating an enormous peach.

If the message behind the snapshot was not clear enough, the model and actress wrote a few words so fans can understand that she is not going anywhere.

Williams quoted a Stevie Wonder song and wrote: “Chile, I am signed, sealed and delivered. See you season 10.”

Now that it is official that the “Flatline” singer will be present next season, does that mean Cynthia Bailey is getting the boot?

At this moment, no one has the answer. Fans were quick to respond to the Dish Nation co-host’s post with some fascinating comments.

One person said: “Congratulations porsha, so is cythia is leaving the show, she is boring anywayz.”

Another predicted a fight between Leakes and Williams.

The fan of the show wrote: “Say what !!! I can’t with this one !! Hopefully, @neneleakes puts her in her place.”

Another mocked her peach: “Let’em know Porsha. she should have used a organic peach, that peach is way too huge. Lol, #hormones.”

First day back at it!! After celebrating my birthday a whole month😩 10 pound count down here we go! Trainer: @mstisch 💦💦 #ExtraBootyMeatBeGone 😂 #HennyAintLoyal A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

A commenter spoke about the rumors swirling around that Williams might have to kiss and make up with Kandi Burruss.

The person claimed: “They going have her and kandi make up and blame phadrea for there fake friendship for breaking up.”

After News Broke Yesterday That Eva Marcille May Join The Cast, Speculations Went Up About Who She Was Going To Replace?! It Was Rumored Either Porsha Or Cynthia, But Porsha Stopped By To Inform Us Her Job Is SECURE 🍑 @Porsha4Real #RHOA #RHOA10 #PorshaWilliams #SecureThePeach A post shared by Real Housewives Of Atlanta 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Since Phaedra Parks was fired for spreading vicious lies about Burruss wanting to rape Williams, the three ladies have not spoken to one another.

Williams, who confessed to apologizing to the Xscape singer, explained: “I apologized because I just hated to even play a part in it at all. I am not throwing everything on Phaedra. I talked about some things. I said some things. Kandi said some things. So I apologized. Am I looking for a friendship? No, not at all.”

She added: “Some people you want to be friends with them again. Some people you are just like, ‘I am going to let that stay where it is at.’ So I am not really looking for a friendship with her.”

Meanwhile, Marcille, who is dating former federal prosecutor Michael T. Sterling, was pictured filming scenes with Leakes at her home. This is getting interesting indeed.