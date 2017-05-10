Porsha Williams “Can’t Get Past” Feud With Phaedra Parks

Porsha Williams isn’t ready to squash her beef with Parks after the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion special finale. During an interview with Dish Nation, the Bravo star said she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to forgive her old friend.

“Phaedra was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that.”

Porsha said the part that bothered her the most about it was the fact that Phaedra lied about her right in front of her as if Porsha was not even there.

She said, at the moment, it’s not possible for reconciliation.

Williams said the burn is still too fresh.

Porsha said she might get to the point where she is strong enough to where she can talk to her and work it out, but for now, it’s not a possibility.

Parks spread a rumor that her fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and take Williams home.

After being confronted about the life, Parks said, “what more can I do? I apologized already, and the person I am most concerned about is Porsha. I am sorry that it hurt Kandi as well.”

E! News confirmed Parks wouldn’t be returning to the reality TV series.

Her firing from the show came after a four-part reunion.

Porsha faced some backlash as well for repeating Parks’ accusations throughout the season because she believed the claims had come directly from Burruss.

Parks heard the rumor from an unknown source.

“I repeated it because I heard it. Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me. I shouldn’t have repeated it. I screwed up. I am sorry.”