Porsha Williams And NeNe Leakes Flaunt Beautiful Figures In Stunning Dresses

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams are still feeling the summer heat and flaunting their impressive figures in an array of beautiful dresses.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are not the closest of friends at the moment, but their sense of fashion can probably unite them.

Via social media, the former Glee star posted a first picture where she is wearing a colorful dress that featured brown, black, and white patterns.

While the front of the creation was beautiful, the back stole the spotlight. The TV star wore the stylish piece on an episode of Fashion Police.

The business mogul showed how to be sexy and flirty in a long red baby doll dress where she looked like a goddess.

Leakes explained: “The gorgeous baby doll dress for women of ALL sizes! One size fits all. Yes, CURVY GIRLS can slip into this #. Perfect for any occasion! Comes in orange, yellow & black avail in store & online NOW! Swaggboutiqueonline.com”

Underneath of a photo where she is wearing a comfortable yet chic outfit she wrote: “We got all your travel outfit looks right here in @swaggboutiqueatl for the Labor Day weekend like this hot #. Located in store only or call us for yours. Swaggboutiqueonline.com #fashion #stylist.”

Headed to set! Tune into Fashion Police TONIGHT at 8pm 7c only on E #VMA #redcarpet A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Fans were happy to let Leakes know that she is fabulous.

One stated: “I have never seen you in a dress that I disliked a little bit! All your clothes are cute! Go on with your bad self….Mrs @neneleakes.”

Another confessed: “Yessssssssss….Ms.Leakes!!! I love this!!! Very nice.style.childYas .Love the dress @neneleakes is it your creation?”

🚨🚨I have a BIG SURPRISE for all of my followers 😁. Stay posted as I reveal the GREAT news in just a few days❗️❗️ #TeamPorsha 😘😘 #IssaSurprise #TravelWithP A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Williams showed off her vegan body in a tight pink dress and later in a purple and brown striped creation.

A few supporters showered her with praises.

One said: “Porsha so damn pretty Beautiful that is ur color.”

Another added: “So fine TopNotch Porscha. the bra is so cute.”

Leakes, who has befriended Kandi Burruss, is still furious at Williams for the rape lie she spread about the singer.

She also claimed that Williams is a liar.

She stated in a past interview: “Well, we all know that is a lie, including you. You know the last time, Porsha has not spoken to me since the reunion.She left the show and went on her radio show and bashed me. I have given her nothing but good advice. When I got to Jamaica, she really wasn’t talking to me in Jamaica either – you know, because I was back on the show and of course these girls want to be the queen, and you know when the queen is there you cannot shine.”

What is your thoughts on the dresses?