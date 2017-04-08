FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Porsha Williams And Nemesis Kandi Burruss’ Feud Explodes Once Again!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/08/2017
kandi burruss porsha williamsSource: centrictv.com

A few months ago, Porsha Williams shockingly accused her frenemy Kandi Burruss of trying to drug and sexually abuse her. The allegations were seen as outrageous lies by Burruss who strongly denied that anything like that happened between them.

Even though it’s been a while since the scandal broke out, the disastrous Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion proved that time doesn’t always heal everything as the two women seemed to feud just as much.

The 40 years old Burruss, who seemed to feel like the ridiculous situation was really overwhelming and unfair, burst into tears and shouted angrily at 35 years old Williams.

“You accuse me of being a f***ing rapist! The lies, the lies!”

Instead of shouting back or retaliating in any way, Williams calmly informed Burruss that she was served a cease and desist letter, and told her to talk to Phaedra Parks about it.

“What?!” Burruss asked confused.

In the end, both women storm off the stage on anger.

As fans may remember, Williams alleged at the beginning of the season that Kandi Burrus and her husband had intimate relations with other women in a secret sex dungeon at their home. In addition, she also claimed that the couple tried to take advantage of her by getting her drunk.

Burruss however, fought back and brought evidence, in form of text messages that showed that in fact, Williams was the one who was pushing for a lesbian love affair with her.

“Kandi thinks Porsha is a low-rent troublemaker,” one insider stated. “She knows she’s only making drama to keep her spot on the show!”

Do you think the women who used to be close friends before this whole mess will forgive and forget? Who do you think is at fault?

Post Views: 10,412


Read more about kandi burruss porsha williams rhoa

Hardie
04/17/2017 at 4:16 pm
Porch a has to go and Parks needs to be reported to the bar for unethical beaviors; that means NUMEROUS which have been well documented on the show.

What a lying phony christian; with a small c; she is the phoniest Christian of all time. She needs to pray for her Mother’s forgiveness.


Demetrice Carter
04/16/2017 at 7:12 am
Kandi is faker than a two dollar bill. From that fake smile, all the way down to her toes. She wants to act hard but can’t even control your mother. You start [email protected], talk about people, and then play the victim. We need to stop watching trash like this. They all make black women look bad for the almighty dollar


Tina
04/15/2017 at 1:06 pm
I am over Phaedra and Porsha! They are both low life’s. Kandi tries to be a good person and good role model for her children but it’s got to be very difficult for her. When you are surrounded by people who don’t have a moral compass it’s difficult to take the high road.


Rose
04/15/2017 at 11:51 am
If phedra stays i may have to tune out this show. She is a phony and a liar. And I believe a criminal that let her husband take the fall. HIPOCRITE. I believe there is some sexual feelings between her and porsha


Denny
04/15/2017 at 9:27 am
I think it’s time to put pheadra on the spot..it’s like she’s a trouble maker and porsha is taking all the heat…what friend does that….they’re jealous of kandi





