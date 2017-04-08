Porsha Williams And Nemesis Kandi Burruss’ Feud Explodes Once Again!

A few months ago, Porsha Williams shockingly accused her frenemy Kandi Burruss of trying to drug and sexually abuse her. The allegations were seen as outrageous lies by Burruss who strongly denied that anything like that happened between them.

Even though it’s been a while since the scandal broke out, the disastrous Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion proved that time doesn’t always heal everything as the two women seemed to feud just as much.

The 40 years old Burruss, who seemed to feel like the ridiculous situation was really overwhelming and unfair, burst into tears and shouted angrily at 35 years old Williams.

“You accuse me of being a f***ing rapist! The lies, the lies!”

Instead of shouting back or retaliating in any way, Williams calmly informed Burruss that she was served a cease and desist letter, and told her to talk to Phaedra Parks about it.

“What?!” Burruss asked confused.

In the end, both women storm off the stage on anger.

As fans may remember, Williams alleged at the beginning of the season that Kandi Burrus and her husband had intimate relations with other women in a secret sex dungeon at their home. In addition, she also claimed that the couple tried to take advantage of her by getting her drunk.

Burruss however, fought back and brought evidence, in form of text messages that showed that in fact, Williams was the one who was pushing for a lesbian love affair with her.

“Kandi thinks Porsha is a low-rent troublemaker,” one insider stated. “She knows she’s only making drama to keep her spot on the show!”

Advertisement

Do you think the women who used to be close friends before this whole mess will forgive and forget? Who do you think is at fault?