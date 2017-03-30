Political Consultant Stuart Stevens Slams Kim Kardashian – John Legend Has Her Back

Stuart Stevens is the founder of the political consulting group Stevens and Schriefer. He served as a top strategist for Mitt Romney in his losing 2012 campaign against Barack Obama, and he has something to say about Kim Kardashian’s desire to have more kids.

On Sunday, March 26th, it was revealed that Kim is thinking about having more children despite the discouragement of her doctors to not do so.

She told the family in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians “I’m going to try to have one more baby,” in the short video, adding, “I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t think it’s safe for me.”

A source close to Kim explained her doctors told her it was a bad idea, as the pregnancy could jeopardize her life.

The news of the reality star’s plan to have more kids hit the headlines and Stuart Stevens had a special comment of his own.

Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something. https://t.co/2pNA590W9L — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 29, 2017

The consultant tweeted “sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something” referencing China’s One Child Policy, a government law that restricts citizens to one child per family to slow down the growth of their burgeoning population.

The law has been a contentious issue in the past, garnering criticism from many individuals for its sexist implementation and tendency to facilitate pregnancy terminations.

John Legend took note of the tweet and shamed the consultant for his comment. He tweeted “That was pretty awful. Shame on you,” although the famous singer has since deleted the comment.

Legend, 38-years-old, is a new parent to a daughter named Luna with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. The infamous crooner made headlines this week because of his free performance in a London train station.

The couple has been longtime friends of the Kardashian family including her husband, Kanye West.

Stevens has yet to respond to Legend’s tweet.