Police Reveal Terrifying Details About Dina Manzo’s Home Invasion And Violent Attack!

New Jersey police have revealed new terrifying details about Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin’s home invasion and violent attack. The whole thing was so bad it’s going to make your skin crawl!

The local Police Department released a public statement in which they described the crime scene, urging people who have any information about the attackers to come forward.

“Police responded and determined that two victims, a 37-year-old male, and a 46-year-old female, were arriving home when they opened the front door of the residence and began to enter,” the department reported.

The statement went on to reveal that as soon as the reality TV stars entered their own residence, two other individuals who were already in the house, lunged at them.

According to the police, David Cantin was hit several times with a baseball bat while Dina Manzo was punched repeatedly by the other attacker.

Afterwards, the two victims got bound together by the criminals.

The whole time, the stars had their faces covered so they were unable to see the attackers.

After Manzo and Cantin got tied up, the assailants robbed them of cash and jewelry among other personal items and then fled the scene.

Cantin was eventually able to free himself and called the police who immediately launched an investigation.

About their physical injuries, the police revealed that Cantin ended up with severe face injuries, including a broken nose.

Similarly, Manzo was also treated for facial injuries.

Shortly after receiving treatment, the starts were released.

The fans have been worried for Manzo and her boyfriend’s physical and mental health ever since the attack was made public.

Advertisement

Are you shocked something like this happened to Manzo?