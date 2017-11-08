Police Currently Investigating Allegations Against Former “Gossip Girl” Star Ed Westwick

The LAPD is currently investigating the rape claims against the actor, Ed Westwick, levied by the actress Kristina Cohen according to a source as revealed by Us Weekly. On the 7th of November, Cohen arrived at the police station to file a police report for sexual assault against the Gossip Girl alumni.

They confirmed the announcement to Us stating the suspect’s name as well as the status of the investigation.

Celebrity Insider reported yesterday that the 27-year-old actress posted a Facebook message on the 6th of November accusing Ed of sexually assaulting her in his apartment almost three years ago.

According to Cohen, Ed raped her while she dated an unnamed producer. The pair went to Ed’s apartment to hang out when the actor spontaneously requested they “f*ck.”

After an awkward moment, Kristina wanted to leave and decided to have a nap in the guest room while her boyfriend talked to Westwick.

However, when she woke up, Ed was allegedly penetrating Cohen with his fingers and eventually overpowered her and “raped” her.

Kristina stated that she “tried to stop him,” but he “was strong” and “I fought him off as hard as I could,” but Ed allegedly grabbed her face and shook her.

After the alleged incident in question, her producer boyfriend claimed it was her fault, and she must’ve instigated it.

Furthermore, the producer allegedly threatened her and stated she had to keep quiet about the altercation. However, the actress finally decided to come out with her story to encourage other women to come out with stories of assault.

As a response to the allegations, Ed said “I do not know this woman, ” and he has “never forced myself in any manner, on any woman.”

The actor said he “certainly” has never committed rape. Despite the report, the court of public opinion is not in Kristina’s favor with many social media users utilizing their platform to slam her accusations.