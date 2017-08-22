Police Arrive To The Scene After Jon And Kate Gosselin Get Into A Verbal Spat!

Sometimes old flames can keep things cordial and professional after a harsh breakup. But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin who just got into a bad verbal spat which resulted in the police visiting them at their location.

In a report from E! News, police from Wyomissing claimed they responded to a call at an orthodontist’s office in Wyomissing, PA over a domestic dispute involving a minor.

The cops said to E! News no arrest was made and after the fight, the 13-year-old girl agreed to go with her dad.

TMZ, who was the first publication to reveal the story, reported the parents went to the appointment together but started fighting over who would take the kid home.

In case you need a refresher, the Gosselins first became famous after the success of a reality series called Home Delivery.

When you wear glasses to be just like your brother… even if they are homemade 'wicky stix' wax glasses from a restaurant! 😂😂😂#VacayMode 👓👓👓👓👓👓👓👓👓👓 A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Their series was so successful that producers decided to create another program called, Jon And Kate Plus 8.

After just two seasons, the family moved to TLC in 2008 and bought a $1.3 million home.

Despite their success, Jon and Kate’s relationship hit rock bottom after they announced they would be breaking up in June of 2009.

After the pair split up, TLC announced the show would follow Kate on her journey as a recently divorced mother-of-eight.

The last episode of the show was on the 23rd of November, 2009. Ever since their relationship’s demise, the pair has been fighting non-stop over their children and pretty much everything else. Their war-of-words has often revolved around custody, and they’ve made it to the headlines repeatedly over the years. Despite this sad story, we hope things get better for the pair!