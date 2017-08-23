Police Arrive To Gavin Rossdale’s Residence After Loud House Party in Los Angeles!

Gavin Rossdale, at 51-years-of-age, is still partying like a rock star! The Bush frontman found himself at the mercy of the police this week after the authorities turned up at his doorstep for a noise violation due to his raucous partying.

According to reports, the frontman was having a shindig at his house in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles when the police arrived.

TMZ reported the complaint was made very early on Tuesday, 10:15 pm to be exact.

When the cops arrived at his home, Gavin was reportedly cooperative and respectful as he spoke with the LAPD about the noise complaint.

The ex-husband of singer Gwen Stefani apparently told the police he was on his way to breaking it up, anyway.

Gavin paid $7.5 million for the house which has six bedrooms in May of 2016.

In case you missed it, Bush is back on the scene, as Gavin has been posting Instagram messages with the relatively recent news of their collaboration.

The band first formed in 1992 and found international success in the style of alternative rock of the day.

The four-piece featured Chris Traynor, Corey Britz, and Robin Goodridge as well as Gavin himself.

They split up in 2002 but went on to reunite in 2010 to add three more studio efforts to their repertoire.

As was mentioned earlier in the article, Rossdale was married to No Doubt singer Stefani for 16 years before they called it quits due to irreconcilable differences in April of 2016.

The couple shares custody of three children together, Kingston James McGregor, Zuma Nesta Rock, and Apollo Bowie Flynn. After their split, Gavin went on to date Sophia Thomalla, who is 27-years-old, but the pair hasn’t been spotted in public in over a month.