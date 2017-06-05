Plus Size Supermodel Ashley Graham Shares Her Sexual Harassment Story

Ashley Graham is now shining a light on the dark side of the modeling business. The 29-year-old supermodel and America’s Next Top Model judge appears on the July cover of Glamour magazine which will be on newsstands starting June 13.

In the cover story written by her friend and fellow model, Lauren Chan, Graham shared her own story of sexual harassment for the first time.

‘There was an incident on the set of a campaign job when I was seventeen years old—I have not told this story—and there was a photo assistant who was into me. He was like, ‘Hey, come here,’ and he led me into a closet. And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, ‘Grab it.’ And I was like, ‘No! That’s disgusting.’ I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out’.

This is what she recalls, and she even saw the same man at other modeling jobs since that incident.

She also admitted the fact that he used to date a girl that she knew and she didn’t tell her about what happened because a voice inside told her that maybe he has changed.

She confessed that since that event she stopped letting anyone at work to manipulate what she wanted to do on set.

Graham is not bothered by nude shoots, but she definitely has her limits.

She thinks that if the shooting session is vulgar and it involves her grabbing her breasts and so on, then she will refuse to do it.

It all comes down to comfort and Graham explains that there are some serious reasons for which someone should set some limits for himself or herself.

On the other hand, she also believes that some doors should be left open and it anyone has an issue with that, it is their business.

She says that it is pretty confusing for people when they find out that she was waiting until marriage to sleep with her husband, and on the other hand, she is also a Sports Illustrated model. She said that she is the only set that sets her standards and her message to all women is to do whatever feels right for them.