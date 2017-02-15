Plastic Looking Kylie Jenner Befriends Madonna At Fashion Show

During Philipp Plein’s fashion show in New York City this week, Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Tyga started an unlikely friendship with no other than Madonna, who was also seated in the front row, besides the younger couple.

The very fashion forward Kylie sported a pair of sexy thigh-high boots for the fashion show.

Although the 19 year old Jenner looked like she was enjoying the show as well as Madonna’s company, he smile seemed almost plastic like. Maybe the young makeup mogul went a bit too far with the cosmetic surgeries and now she, not only looks completely different from her old self, but her entire face looks frozen, facial expressions really difficult to do.

As fans already know, the reality TV star has already admitted to getting lip injections in order to achieve her infamously plump pout. However, her followers have been speculating that she’s doing far more than just that to change her appearance.

Back in August, Kylie Jenner addressed rumors of a boob job in a lengthy rant on her website, saying: “No, people — I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.”

Kylie and her lover, Tyga chatted up Madonna, who wore a stylish furry coat while sitting next to Steven Klein.

Madonna has just adopted twins from Malawi and is definitely dedicating a lot of her time to taking care of the young kids.

It is a bit questionable however if she is really mother-material, as the star has recently exposed her nips on the latest cover of Vogue Italia.

“Happy Monday!! My last collaboration with the great Franca Sozzani,” Madonna captioned one of the shots.