Pirates Of The Caribbean Execs Think Johnny Depp Is A “Burden,” They Fear He’ll Sink The Movie!

Fans have been waiting for the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean for a long time but will the success of the movie be affected by Johnny Depp’s troubled personal life? The producers of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales are very scared the film will end up a box office failure and they are blaming Johnny for the supposed lack of success.

According to an inside on set, “Johnny has been missing from a lot of the press appearances and is only appearing on (Disney-owned) Jimmy Kimmel on Friday night.”

Now, executives are worried the actor’s recent personal downfall, and box office failures will somehow affect the Pirate movie as well.

In an effort to keep the film’s premiere fresh in everybody’s mind, the producers have been sending co-stars Javier Bardem, and Orlando Bloom around shows instead of Depp.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has been surprising fans at Disneyland, of course, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.

He is also set to show up on Kimmel because Disney owns ABC, so it’s a sure thing the host will not ask any “questions about Depp’s career falling apart or about money troubles or his ugly divorce.”

But although Johnny is reportedly desperate to have a comeback though the new Pirates movie, the producers are sick of the problems he’s been making, both by ruining his image as well as disappearing from the set when they needed to film.

Rumors say the production team made it very clear they will not be working with the actor again.

One time, Depp had to fly back to America in the middle of filming to have finger surgery.

His decision cost the production tens of millions of dollars.

“It totally blew the already insane budget for the film way up,” the insider stated.

Not to mention the ugly divorce scandal with Amber Heard was not the best promotion for the upcoming movie at the time.

The source explained that “Disney know Johnny is now a burden,” and that is exactly why they kept him away from promotional interviews.

Are you excited to watch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales?