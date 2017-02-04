Pippa Middleton And James Matthews Wedding Details Surface

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding details have been revealed, and it will be as lavish as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s. The newly engaged couple – Pippa Middleton and James Matthews – were photographed as they were leaving Siberian Flooring store in Fulham Road, London. Middleton and Matthews looked happy and in love as they held hands, smiled, talked, and strolled on a sidewalk. Miss Middleton opted for a dark burgundy coat and beanie, while her fiancé picked a black cardigan as he pushed her vintage bike.

The pair was spotted in London just days after a source spilled the beans on their forthcoming wedding that will take place on May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. The church is located just miles from Middleton’s multi-million dollar mansion in Berkshire.

It is believed that Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are going to have the wedding of the year. Moreover, of course, people are wondering, will Middleton and Matthews’ wedding top the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s lavish 2011 affair?

A close source to the couple said that the pair sent out about 400 invitations during the Christmas holiday. While the power duo has not revealed who will be attending, it is easy to guess that the creme de la creme of British royalty including the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince Harry will be present.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s little sister has picked the future king of England, Prince George to be a page boy. While Prince George’s little 2-year-old sister Princess Charlotte will take on the role of flower girl.

The Duchess will not be a bridesmaid at Pippa’s wedding. James’s older brother, star of Made In Chelsea, Spencer Matthews, will be his best man. Giles Deacon will design Pippa Middleton ‘s wedding dress and her $300,000 Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring will be front and center.