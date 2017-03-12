‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Surprised By Asian ‘Racist’ Joke Backlash, Calls It ‘PC Madness’

Can a TV star make a racist joke and get away with it? “Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond is learning the hard way that the answer is no.

Drummond is being slammed on social media for making an insensitive comment about Asians and their food on her television series, which airs on the Food Network.

Moreover, according to close sources to the star, she is surprised by the flood of insults she has been hit with by people who are offended.

Last week, internet investigators unearthed a 2012 clip where Drummond was doing what she does best – cook for family and friends.

In the episode, chef Drummond decided to prank her husband by pulling out a plate of “Asian hot wings” out of the oven instead of the Buffalo-style that he was waiting for.

The people standing around Drummond were appalled by the chicken, and a child even blocks his nose because he disgusted by the smell.

Cue the racist comments.

One person said, where are the real wings? Another man added, “I don’t trust ’em.”

Drummond laughed and told her friends and relatives: “I’m just kidding guys. I wouldn’t do that to you.”

When she pulls a tray of delicious traditional Buffalo wings out of the oven, a man can be heard saying, “Now those are some wings.”

People on social media called Drummond, a racist, told her anti-Asian jokes are not funny, and others demanded an apology.

She has yet to comment on the scandal, but a source close to her has come out to say she is surprised by the backlash.

The insider shared: “Ree [Drummond] is stunned and bewildered by this ludicrous ‘racism scandal.’”

The source continued: “She genuinely can’t work out what the heck she is meant to have done wrong. How can it be racist to joke about her husband liking a particular type of food over another?!? It has absolutely NOTHING to do with people; it’s just food, FFS! She’s completely floored by it. She’s also super, super upset, as she is the least racist person out there.”

The person concluded by saying: “She’s trying to get some perspective by hanging on to the fact that it’s just PC madness gone wild. Like, seriously, people need to get a life if this is what’s upsetting them, and stop creating problems where there truly are none.”

Do you find the joke racist or not?