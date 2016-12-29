Pink Welcomes Baby Boy

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart welcomed their second child on Monday, a little boy named Jameson Moon.

The singer showed off her new bundle of joy on Instagram Wednesday, publishing two shots. In one photo dad is shown holding his new son in his arms with a smile from ear-to-ear.

In the second photo we see the proud momma looking down at her little boy.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, announced her pregnancy just last month.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

Hart recently revealed that the whole family had decided not to travel for Christmas. “It’s going to be the first year we stay at home,” the former motocross driver told People. “Generally, we go to my wife’s family, (in Pennsylvania). It’s nice to be able to just stay at home this year. ”

The couple will take full advantage of the down time as things will only get more hectic. “It’s probably the last calm Christmas we’ll have for a while, because we have more kids, careers, travel, and all that stuff, so we’ll just try to enjoy it,” Hart added.

Pink and her husband decided not to know the sex of their baby, but Carey Hart had admitted that he preferred a boy, before adding, “I just want a healthy baby. That’s all I care about. ”

He and Pink will be able to celebrate another anniversary in a few weeks — their 11th year of marriage in January.