Pink Reveals Her “Silver Lining” To The World Following The Weinstein Scandal

Pink has a positive message for all of her fans out there as well as the general public. In an interview with E! News, Pink talked about the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal where the disgraced producer allegedly assaulted many women over thirty years.
In discussion with the publication, Pink claimed there is a “silver lining” to the recent accusations, primarily the solidarity reached by all of the victims of abuse.
Pink stated that she speaks from her experiences dealing with a hostile work environment, most notably, the allegations of misconduct against Dr. Luke, whom several stars have spoken out against including Kelly Clarkson.
The singer-songwriter claimed she is truthful and values the truth, honesty, fairness, and justice. Despite Pink not being in a situation like the women involved with the Weinstein case, the songstress revealed she could undoubtedly empathize with their struggle.
She added it’s easy to assume a person could act one way or another in a particular situation, but in reality, no one knows how they would respond until they’re in that circumstance.
Nevertheless, the silver lining is that “women have each other’s backs, ” and they’re “coming forward and supporting one another.” She added, “I think that’s the beautiful part of the trauma. Not to be cheesy, but that’s the silver lining.”
According to the Grammy winner, the truth is always revealed eventually, especially when it comes to contentious matters such as the Weinstein scandal.
As you may already know, Harvey came under heavy criticism after The New York Times and The New Yorker published an exposé detailing the crimes of the disgraced Hollywood executive.
Many women have come out to state Weinstein’s conduct around them was horrific, with three women accusing the man of rape. However, Harvey and his team have denied the accusations, stating that he believed that all of the relations were consensual. Despite his pleas of innocence, police are currently investigating him. His wife, Georgina Chapman, left him after ten years of marriage.
I agree it is great about the solidarity happening in light of the many accusations of sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein. It took one article revealing his behavior and women and men started stepping forward by the dozen.
I was raped many years ago. The man’s family contacted my parents to offer money to keep me from testifying in court. I had never met this man before that horrible night, but nothing could keep me from testifying about what happened.
By the way, he ended up pleading guilty after the first day of trial. I hope every day in prison he remembers he is there because I was vocal about what he did to me.
Going forward I hope people realize they must not be quiet about abuse. If 30, 20, 10, 5 or even 1 year ago, one person who suffered abuse from Weinstein had stepped forward publicly, countless women would have avoided the pain endured by so many.
Abuse should be discussed in the workplace, schools, places of worship and most importantly, in the home. Start with children. Let family and friends know if something happens you will stand with them and support them. Let them know decent people will support them.
Let the people you know and care about that by being strong and stepping forward, they will help keep others from being victimized by that person.
I do not believe Mr. Weinstein will continue the same pattern of abuse he has in the past. If he does, I do not believe it will be a secret any longer.