Pink Reveals Her “Silver Lining” To The World Following The Weinstein Scandal

Pink has a positive message for all of her fans out there as well as the general public. In an interview with E! News, Pink talked about the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal where the disgraced producer allegedly assaulted many women over thirty years.

In discussion with the publication, Pink claimed there is a “silver lining” to the recent accusations, primarily the solidarity reached by all of the victims of abuse.

Pink stated that she speaks from her experiences dealing with a hostile work environment, most notably, the allegations of misconduct against Dr. Luke, whom several stars have spoken out against including Kelly Clarkson.

The singer-songwriter claimed she is truthful and values the truth, honesty, fairness, and justice. Despite Pink not being in a situation like the women involved with the Weinstein case, the songstress revealed she could undoubtedly empathize with their struggle.

She added it’s easy to assume a person could act one way or another in a particular situation, but in reality, no one knows how they would respond until they’re in that circumstance.

Nevertheless, the silver lining is that “women have each other’s backs, ” and they’re “coming forward and supporting one another.” She added, “I think that’s the beautiful part of the trauma. Not to be cheesy, but that’s the silver lining.”

According to the Grammy winner, the truth is always revealed eventually, especially when it comes to contentious matters such as the Weinstein scandal.

As you may already know, Harvey came under heavy criticism after The New York Times and The New Yorker published an exposé detailing the crimes of the disgraced Hollywood executive.

Many women have come out to state Weinstein’s conduct around them was horrific, with three women accusing the man of rape. However, Harvey and his team have denied the accusations, stating that he believed that all of the relations were consensual. Despite his pleas of innocence, police are currently investigating him. His wife, Georgina Chapman, left him after ten years of marriage.