Pink Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Bullying In Heartbreaking VMAs Speech

Last night, Pink finally received the Vanguard Award at the VMAs, seventeen years following her musical debut. Following a live medley of some of her biggest hits, the star held a speech mostly about her six-year-old daughter Willow.

In the acceptance speech, Pink remembered when the little girl came up to her mom and complained that she looked like a long-haired boy.

Willow honestly thought she was the ‘ugliest girl’ out of everyone she knew.

But instead of confronting the bullies who crushed her daughter’s self-esteem, she made a PowerPoint presentation about the most famous androgynous stars she could think of.

Some of the huge names included on the list were Prince, David Bowie, Janice Joplin and even Michael Jackson.

At the VMAs, Pink was dressed in a black suit, just like her husband and daughter.

The 37-year-old added that she knows all too well what her daughter is facing at such a young age already.

Pink explained that when people want to insult her, they say she looks too much like a man with her short hair and unfeminine behavior.

But despite that, she has learned to be herself no matter what – she never changed her look to fit anybody’s expectations and wants to help her little girl grow up just as strong.

‘So, baby girl, we do not change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. You, my darling girl, are beautiful, and I love you,’ Pink said at the end of her speech.