Pink just donated $500,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through the organization, the Red Cross, which helps the victims of the catastrophic flooding that took hold of Houston, Texas, as well as parts of Louisiana.

The 37-year-old “So What” singer shelled out half-a-million dollars to the enterprise and confirmed the news on Twitter on the 1st of September, Friday.

The philanthropic company congratulated and thanked the singer for her contributions in a witty Twitter post.

In their tweet, they wrote, “Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our heart for your donation of a half-a-million dollars to @RedCross.”

We're partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/TCU0CP9ETW — Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) September 2, 2017

Pink isn’t the only celebrity to donate to the fund.

She has just joined the ranks of people like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family, Kevin Hart, JJ Watts, Donald Trump and much more.

As CI readers know, the storm hit on the 25th of August, Friday, which destroyed Houston and many other cities.

At least 44 people have been confirmed dead as of Saturday, September 2nd.

Texas Governor, Greb Abbott, claimed the bill for the rebuilding of the city after the Hurricane is astronomical.

The politician stated the damage was worse than Hurricane Katrina which devastated New Orleans in 2005.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the head of the US government’s disaster management team has warned the flood has cost the state billions of dollars, and they shouldn’t merely rely on the Federal agency to foot the expensive bill. In fact, the governor Texas warned the Federal government that the bill could be around $180 billion for the damage. At the moment, around 43,000 individuals are being housed in shelters around the state.