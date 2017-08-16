Pink And Christina Aguilera Are Not Fighting Anymore – “We’ve Made Amends”

Apparently, there’s been a long running pop-star beef between Christina and Pink! I guess I’m a hermit because I was completely unaware of this juicy feud.

During the 2017 MTV VMA’s, a person on Twitter didn’t agree with the pop-rock-star getting it’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

It looks like, through the revelation of this award, the pop-princess is no longer feuding with Christina Aguilera.

The drama all started when the video for the track, “Lady Marmalade,” played on the social media users account.

On the Twitter account, it read, “Me and Christina want to point out the awful new phenomenon of the last 10’years. Christina and I can no longer be happy for each other. I [love] Xtina, we’ve made amends….”

Pink went on to say, “Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there’s room for everyone to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong with the world.”

When Pink received the prestigious honor, she told the unhappy people to at least respect the “inclusion” of the celebration, whatever that means.

She said, “just be a decent person,” which we guess means for the people to accept the fact the fact that maybe she didn’t deserve the award in the first place.

Christina and Pink’s feud goes back a whopping 16-years-ago shortly after the release of their video together that pays tribute to the song about a “menage-a-trois.”

After reading what went on between Christina and Pink, we don’t think it’s worth either of our time to run through exactly why they were feuding correctly. Trust me; you don’t want to lose brain cells.