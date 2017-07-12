Pilot Jones Talks ‘Hypocritical’ Blac Chyna, Reveals He Tried To Commit Suicide After She Outed Him And Posted His Phone Number Online!

It looks like Chyna’s latest battle with her former fiancé is not the only fight she is involved into with an ex. Pilot Jones slammed ‘hypocritical’ Blac Chyna after the ugly feud with Rob Kardashian.

Pilot Jones has decided to come forward about his relationship with the former stripper, claiming Chyna treated him the same way she treated her Kardashian baby daddy – like a bully!

As fans may know, Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob at the beginning of this week after he posted nude photos of her on Instagram.

Now, her other ex, Pilot Jones is alleging Chyna drove him to have suicidal thoughts, which is something Rob Kardashian also stated in the past.

Pilot claimed Chyna bullied him by posting his phone number online and even revealing his bisexuality.

‘I just find it very ironic and hypocritical that this mastermind that I call Blac Chyna is. . .accusing Rob of doing the exact same thing that she did to me just a few months ago. I went into a very deep depression. I moved away from Los Angeles for fear of my safety and, what people do not realize is, I even attempted to commit suicide.’

He went on to talk about the horrors of having Chyna bully him and even threaten to kill him.

‘If you can imagine having over 200 calls in less than 60 seconds with ‘Hey you f****t,’ he said, referring to what happened after Chyna posted his personal phone number online and revealed his bisexuality.

Pilot revealed he never talked about his sexual orientation publicly before and what Chyna did made him feel uncomfortable about who he is.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna has hired lawyer Lisa Bloom who is trying to prove that not only did Rob Kardashian cyber bully his former fiancée but that he is also guilty of abusing her physically.

Advertisement

Are you shocked to find out how much of a negative impact Blac Chyna had on Pilot Jones’ life?