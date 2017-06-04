Piers Morgan Apologizes To Ariana Grande After Slamming Her On Twitter Regarding The Manchester Bombing

While Ariana Grande and other singers including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Pharrell Williams took to the stage at the One Love Manchester concert today, Piers Morgan was busy writing a public apology on Twitter to the 23-year-old songstress. Just so you know the history of the ordeal; shortly after the Manchester Bombing when Ariana Grande left the United Kingdom, Piers took to Twitter to criticize the young girl for leaving when the country needed her the most.

The TV host said Grande should’ve stayed in England and visited some of the wounded survivors who also happened to be her fans.

Ariana went back to Florida in the United States to be with her family, but not long after, she returned to England to organize the One Love Manchester concert as well as to visit children in the hospital.

In his post, he wrote, ‘I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologize, you’re an admirable young woman and this is a magnificent night. Resect. #OneLoveManchester.’

He went on to say he thought that Ariana Grande was wrong to fly back to the United States after the Manchester attack but tonight she’s putting on a ‘fabulous show.’

That wasn’t all the TV personality had to say, the man coyly added, ‘Two weeks after ISIS bomb a pop concert, a bigger and better one’s held in the same city. What a better way to say F–k you?’

The One Love concert has been a terrific success so far, with 60,000 people attending the event.

Grande held the stage alongside Miley Cyrus, Cold Play, and The Black Eyed Peas – whom with she sang the hit song, “Where Is The Love?”