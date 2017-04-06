Pierce Brosnan Opens Up About Losing His Family To Cancer

Pierce Brosnan opened up to Esquire magazine about the death of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and his young daughter, Charlotte, while advertising his upcoming show The Son.

Cassandra died in 1991 from cancer, and more than 20 years later, in 2013, his daughter Charlotte died from the exact same disease at 41-years-old.

Brosnan reckoned in Esquire he isn’t that optimistic about his past at times. He said, sometimes the death of his family really hurts him, and he has moments where melancholy starts to creep in.

Pierce talked about his rough childhood, and his father Thomas Brosnan who left him and his family when the actor was a child in Ireland. Shortly after his father left, he mainly lived with cousins due to the fact his mom was working in London.

The James Bond actor came from a working class background, where most of his family members worked in factories and the construction industry.

Brosnan’s father, Thomas, returned to Pierce’s life when the actor was filming Remington Steele in Ireland in 1984. The Dante’s Peak star said he didn’t know much about his father, and after they briefly met, they shared a few glasses of Guinness and said good-bye to one another.

Pierce portrays a father in the new AMC series, The Son, which was adapted from a 2013 novel of the same name. He plays the role of Eli McCullough, an oil magnate who passes on his fortune and dynasty to his family.

Brosnan said his portrayal of a father is strictly a representation of his own experience considering that he never had a present father in his own life.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star is married to Keely Shaye Smith since 2001. They are the parents of Dylan who is 20 and Paris who just turned 16.