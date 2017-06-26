Pictures Showing Gwen Stefani’s ‘Baby Bump’ Spark Speculations That She And Blake Shelton Are Expecting!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s fans are sure the pair has a baby on the way. Some of their followers believe two of their latest tweets hint at the fact that Gwen is pregnant.

Blake Shelton has been busy lately, touring the country and his significant other was there to support him.

During one of the tour, Blake’s friend Travis Tritt was introduced to Gwen Stefani, and he posed for two photos with Stefani.

The man took to Twitter to share the snaps along with a few words of praise for the singer.

Tritt wrote that Gwen was really sweet and that it was a pleasure to meet her.

The photos were also shared on the Gwen, and Blake Instagram page and the fans were excited to notice a small bump visible because of her see-through shirt.

After complimenting her looks, one fan also posed one question everybody was dying to know the answer to – is she pregnant?

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Some fans agreed that it definitely looks like a baby bump while others argued that it must have been her posture that made her belly look bigger than usual.

One fan observed that it was quite the bump for someone who never had one, so that was out of the question!

But these pictures are not the only hints that the Voice couple are expecting.

A member of Oak Ridge Boys recently congratulated Gwen and Blake on Twitter.

‘@gwenstefani you are a vocal Hero. Congrats 2 you 2 @blakeshelton Awesome Couple, Rock ON.’

The tweet naturally sparked a while debate on why Golden congratulated Shelton and Stefani.

Some think the pair started telling their friends about the pregnancy before announcing it to the public, while others believe it’s their engagement that deserves the congratulatory tweet.

Neither option has been confirmed as of now.

But if the tweet was about their engagement or pregnancy, it looks like fans won’t have to want much anymore until the couple announces it.

Advertisement

Do you think Gwen Stefani looks pregnant in the snaps?