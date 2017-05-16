PICS! Megyn Kelly Poses With Matt Lauer And Savannah Guthrie But Behind The Smiles They Are Feuding!

Megyn Kelly was seen joining her new Today co-stars recently as she is preparing to take her spot on the show. However, even though Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie were all smiles, the tensions between them were still pretty obvious.

Yesterday, Lauer and Guthrie alongside Kelly were caught by the paparazzi heading into the NBC Upfronts in New York.

Source: radaronline.com

All three of them smiled and waved as they posed for the cameras, but according to sources on the set of the morning show, their friendly relationship is just a front.

As fans may already be aware, Kelly is set to move to the 9 AM spot and staff members were offered the choice to leave Lauer’s team and move to hers.

The insider revealed that the overwhelming response “was almost embarrassing!”

“Matt had no idea how much he was disliked until he saw how many people wanted to get away from him.”

Aside from Kelly and Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, and Chuck Todd also posed for the waiting paparazzi.

Today has been struggling when it comes to ratings, losing in front of their rival show Good Morning America.

The network is counting on their newest addition, Megyn Kelly to get more people to tune in.

And now that Kelly joined, she is also getting everybody on her side as many of Lauer’s producers want to work with her.

Some think she is really smart and think the experience would be great while some just want to get away from Lauer.

Either way, Megyn Kelly really knows how to make friends and win people over.

By turning on her charm, she even scored a big interview with none other than Vladimir Putin.

“Megyn is in this to win it,” the insider stated.

Whose side are you? Let us know in the comments down below.