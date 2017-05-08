FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

PICS! Kourtney Kardashian Furious Disick Brought A Girl On Family Vacation – Kim Throws Water At Him!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/08/2017
kourtney kardashian scott disickSource: etonline.com

Kourtney Kardashian recently went out of her mind when she realized Scott Disick brought a date to the family vacation in Costa Rica. Although the trip took place sometime at the beginning of the year, the story was exposed during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney, Scott, the kids, as well as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan jetted off to the location together for some wholesome fun.

Things took a bad turn when Kim’s assistant found out Scott had also flown in a girl named Chelsea.

The assistant received a call from security informing her a girl was trying to check into Scott’s room despite the man leaving Kourtney and the kids to “stay by himself.”

The woman did not hesitate to inform Kim about it and Kim told her sister later on.

Kourtney tried her best to stay calm at first because of the kids but Khloe chimed in: “You can’t last four days without getting your d**k wet?”

During the testimonials, Kourtney admits she is hurt that he would disrespect the family time and the kids by bringing his a girl on the trip.

Even though they are broken up and live “open lives” what he did is another story.

When Kris comes into the room and seems the mood she asks her daughter if she is Okay.

“Yeah, I’m just thinking about all the guys I’m going to f**k when I get home!” Kourtney snaps.

She adds that she would like her kids to have someone with better morals around them and explains that she doesn’t want to make a scene.

The same thing cannot be said about Kim, Khloe and the momager.

When Scott joins them at the table, Kim slyly asks “Did you guys hear what Chelsea said?”

“Chelsea is such a b**tch,” Khloe plays along.

Finally, Kris asks him about the girl – no subtleties – but before the audience can hear his answer we can see Kim chucking a glass of water at Scott.

Kim Kardashian throws water at Scott DisisckSource: mirror.co.uk

Are you shocked Scott dared to bring a girl on the family vacation?

Let us know what you thought about the episode by cruising down to the comment section!

3 Comments

T.Kuhl
05/08/2017 at 1:47 pm
Don’t get me started of this bunch.


Six
05/08/2017 at 1:23 pm
First and foremost this is crazy,there not together everything doesn’t revolve around the Kardashians. Don’t get me wrong im a big fan of Khloe. But give this guy a break, either she wants him or not. When he’s doing right he’s still wrong. It’s all about the children. Kris and Kim mind your own business ,deal with your own relationships. Kourtney can handle it herself.


Lynelle Graham
05/08/2017 at 1:10 pm
Kim that is a Domestic violence!!!!


