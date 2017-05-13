PICS! Joe Simpson Caught Partying And Acting Odd After Cancer Diagnosis!

Joe Simpson was recently caught by the paparazzi acting very weird while out in Hollywood. The odd encounter happened following the news about his health problem. Is he doing Okay?

The man seemed to be in a really bad mood while leaving Warwick and fans are worried about Jessica Simpson’s dad.

While out and about, Simpson made sure to act as crazy as possible and even flipped the bird at the photographers who were trying to capture him acting out.

The man was wearing black pants and sports shoes but also a kimono of sorts.

Joe partied hard at the club – so hard that at some point it looked like the bouncers escorted him out!

What is going on with Joe Simpson? Is he acting out because of his health issues and just letting go or is he out partying because he’s happy to be healthy again?

As fans may already be aware, Joe Simpson, who is 58 years old, is struggling with cancer.

Earlier this year, sources close to the Simpson family claimed that back in September of 2016, the man was diagnosed with cancer.

Following the worrisome news, Joe underwent a prostate surgery.

According to the doctors, the procedure went well, without any notable complications.

An insider shared shortly after the surgery that “He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” adding that Joe’s family has been by his side through the dark times and helped him stay strong.

We are glad the celebrity father can count on his daughter, Jessica Simpson to help him but do you think his behavior nowadays is too outrageous? Did something change in his life without the surgery?

