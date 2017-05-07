FREE NEWSLETTER
PICS! Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Take Her Sons To The Ice Rink For A Fun Family Day Out!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/07/2017
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in a very serious relationship that requires them to be comfortable with the rest of each other’s families as well. The Voice judge couple was recently spotted at the ice rink along with Gwen’s children!

It is safe to say that they looked like a very happy family as they spent the day spoiling Stefani’s sons without forgetting to show each other some love as well.

As fans may already know, Stefani and Shelton have been spending a lot of time together, not only on the set of The Voice but also privately.

On Easter, the country crooner was spotted chatting with Gwen’s dad, and now, the couple took out two of the woman’s three sons.

Stefani and Shelton took the 8-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo to Iceland Ice Skating Center for a fun family day out.

Stefani has recently been the victim of a freak accident that ended up with her rupturing her eardrum, but during the outing, she showed no signs of distress.

It’s very obvious that Shelton has been doing some serious bonding with Stefani’s sons with former husband Gavin Rossdale as they looked quite close with the man.

Their constant PDA on The Voice and their apparently successful relationship has led to speculations that they are ready to get married, but for the time being, the two have not officially confirmed such news.

Blake always shows Gwen affection and is concerned for her well-being, which is very sweet and makes fans wish they got married already!

He recently shared about her recovery, saying: “She’s getting better….she says she can hear now.”

Do you think Blake is a good second daddy to Gwen’s sons?

