PICS! Glamour Model Claims Drake Noticed Her On Social Media And Took Her On A Six Weeks Long Tour!

According to Irish glamor model Bridget Byrne a.k.a. Ava Van Rose, she spent six weeks on tour with none other than Drake! In an interview, the woman claimed the artist noticed her on social media and had his bodyguard reach out to her while in Dublin.

Advertisement

“He texted me saying I was one of the prettiest girls he’d ever seen and that he worked for Drake. I thought it was a catfish straight away,” Van Rose stated.

It turned out to be real and she, along with a close friend, not only went to the concert but also to the after party at Fitzwilliam Hotel.

Strike a pose #glamourmodel#glam#hot#siliconebaby#plasticsurgery#lipfillers#insta#instagood#instagram#instahub A post shared by Model Ava van rose (@avavanroseofficial) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

After the “surreal “night with the “nice” Drake, he ended up asking her to go on tour with him, and of course, she accepted.

Rose added that while on tour she always hung around backstage with Drake’s friends and family.

This is where she also met his father, with whom she posted a picture on Instagram.

@therealdennisg @jenellling @champagnepapi great night with great people Drakes papi More life party #legend#party#london#glamourmodel#ovo#insta#instagood#morelife A post shared by Model Ava van rose (@avavanroseofficial) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Drake had many famous people at his gigs, including Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Chris Rock.

Van Rose claimed the performer introduced her to all of these stars and more!

“Jamie Foxx wasn’t allowed into one of the backstage parties for some reason, and I was, how mad is that?” she added.

These claims come after recently a porn star has alleged that Drake got her pregnant.

The woman even provided texts as proof that the Drake asked her to get an abortion!

However, they look as fake as they can be.

Advertisement

Do you believe the glamor model actually went on tour with Drake or is she lying for attention?