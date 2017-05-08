FREE NEWSLETTER
PICS! Blac Chyna Shows Up At Red Carpet Event Wearing A Bathrobe Following Photoshop Scandal

Nick Markus Posted On 05/08/2017
blac chynaSource: usmagazine.com

Blac Chyna shocked everybody when she showed up at a red carpet event wearing a bathrobe! The woman is known for not being shy about her body at all, but Rob Kardashian’s baby mama arrived at the Sapphire Pool Party in Las Vegas hiding her curves with the fluffy bathrobe.

A few days ago, paparazzi caught Chyna during a raunchy bathing suit photo shoot on a yacht.

Source: radaronline.com

The unedited pictures of her butt covered with cellulite made the celebrity headlines, and now, it looks like the star is too shy to show off her body again.

Despite the fact that she may have been ashamed of the way her body looks after giving birth to little Dream, the woman did not forget to have fun on the red carpet and played around with adult film actress Alexis Texas, whose butt she squeezed.

blac chyna bathrobe red carpetSource: radaronline.com

Blac Chyna managed to shed a lot of the pregnancy weight in a very short period of time but now she suffers from what it is known as “melting butt.”

blac chyna bathrobe red carpetSource: radaronline.com

“The shelf-like appearance to the buttocks may be due to implants that are placed above the muscle, have rotated and/or are not in the desired position,” one plastic surgeon stated.

The expert also speculated that another cause might be a Brazilian Butt Lift gone wrong.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may already know, another victim of getting her unedited pictures leaked, Kim K lost over 100,000 followers on social media after the bikini shots were published.

Did Chyna learn a lesson from what happened to Kim Kardashian and she is trying to keep her butt hidden until she fixes the problem?

