Photos Of Young Justin Trudeau Drive Women, Men Wild On Social Media, Paging Ivanka Trump

Pictures of a young Justin Trudeau have surfaced on the Internet, and the ladies are going insane over them.

It is not known who leaked the pictures of the Canadian Prime Minister, but people with XX chromosomes are very grateful and have taken to social media to say “thank you.”

One of the photos features Trudeau who was either in his late teens or early twenties at a party with other students from the Université de Montréal or the McGill University.

The head of Liberal Party of Canada can also be seen shirtless with long hair having fun on the beach.

In another snapshot, he is seating near the ocean, relaxing, and flashing his million dollar smile at the camera.

It is worth noting that Mr. Trudeau is a father of three, who is happily married to Sophie Grégoire – but that has not stopped women and even a few men from drooling whenever he makes a public appearance.

The last famous person to appear mesmerized by Trudeau’s looks was Ivanka Trump.

President Donald Trump recently held a meeting in the White House to talk about women in business. This was attended by female entrepreneurs from the United Sates and Canada.

Mrs. Trump worked with six people from her glam team for makeup, hair, and styling for the meeting. The first daughter was pictured gazing at Mr. Trudeau as if she was a teenager falling in love for the first time.

Needless to say, she was mocked mercilessly by social media users.

The photos of the young Trudeau have women going crazy and saying things that could be categorized as absurd.

Happy Valentines Day! 💕 I hope you've got someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/49ihAuP3Za — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) February 15, 2017

Here are few comments.

“Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I’d say thank you.”

“Good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau.”

“Young Justin Trudeau looks like the camp counselor your mom warned you about who got that girl pregnant last summer but kept his job.”

“Young Justin Trudeau is here to stand you up at prom and break your heart.”

Trudeau has not commented on the pictures, and there is no way his wife will let him either.