Photographer Speaks Out On Her Decision To Alter Lupita Nyong’O’s Hair On The Cover Of Grazia UK

The photographer, An Le, who captured the photo of Grazia UK’s recent issue with Lupita Nyong’O on the cover, addressed her decision to alter the original photograph today. In a statement, An said she had “time to reflect” on her decision to change the picture.

She explained that it was “an incredibly monumental mistake” and has to apologize to Ms. Nyong’O and everyone else offended by her choice.

However, the offense was not intentional, but the photographer now understands why so many were hurt by her decision to cut out Lupita’s hair in the newest edition of the magazine.

She added, “as an immigrant myself; I must be an advocate for the representation” of female beauty standards in the industry and Le hopes to make better decisions in the future.

Le claimed her decision was “not born out of any hate” but instead, ignorance and insensitivity to the “constant slighting of women of color” throughout all of the media forms in our culture.

As you may already know, An Le chopped out Lupita Nyong’O’s ponytail in the latest issue of Grazia UK Magazine.

As a result, Lupita spoke out against the “beauty standards” that value thin hair and light-colored skin.

On her Instagram, she wrote, “I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty,” Nyong’O now knows she is beautiful.

It is important for the actress to feature women with her style and complexion in popular media because it shows others out there that it’s ok to be a minority, and that all shapes, colors, and sizes can be beautiful.