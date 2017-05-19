Photographer Present At Chris Cornell’s Final Concert Claims The Star Showed “Ominous” Behaviour

According to a photographer who was present at Chris Cornell’s last ever concert, the man did display an unusual behavior during the performance, despite other claims that the star’s sudden suicide was unexpected. As fans may already know by now, the Soundgarden frontman was tragically discovered dead in his hotel room’s bathroom, with a band around his neck.

It is assumed that the COD was suicide until the autopsy will be completed.

Ken Settle, the photographer in question, was a big fan of the band and always followed them to concerts.

He has photographed the band since their debut in the 80s which means that he was able to pick up on Cornell’s behavior and overall energy.

Settle stated that the late artist used to be really interactive with the audience.

This time he said something that made the photographer think something was not right.

“He said it very sincerely, that ‘I’ve been telling people how great Detroit rock audiences really are.’ He said it like he really meant it. But then he followed it by saying, ‘I feel really sorry for the next city.’”

In another context, his words are nothing special, but knowing what followed makes the statement goose-bump raising.

“I took that to mean at the time, he said it that the next city wouldn’t compare to the show they would put on in Detroit,” but looking back, it sounds like he told them he wouldn’t show for the next concert.

In addition, the photographer claimed it was weird they finished the concert with Led Zeppelin’s My Time of Dying, woven into their own.

Settle also went to look back at the pictures he took to see if Cornell’s eyes could tell him more secrets.

Chris Cornell has left behind his wife Chris Vicky Karayiannis-Cornell and their 12-year-old daughter Toni and son Christopher, 11.

He also left behind 16 years old daughter Lillian Jean from a previous marriage.

Just a few days before his passing, Cornell shared on social media a picture of pink roses and told his wife he loves her.

Soundgarden was set to continue their North-American tour, the next destination being Columbus, Ohio.

The concert was supposed to take place today, May 19.

An official statement revealed that the family would be working closely with the medical examiner in order to find the real cause of death.

They also asked for privacy in their time of mourning.

