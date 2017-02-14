Photo of Ivanka Trump Sitting In Presidents Chair Stirs Controversy

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, sparked strong reactions on social networks after releasing a picture of her sitting in the oval office surrounded by her father and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The first daughter of the United States published the photo with the message: “An excellent meeting with two world leaders on the importance of women to have a place at the discussion table.”

The outcry caused by this photograph again exposes the polarization of the American electorate.

On one side, Trump’s followers wrote on Instagram: “Ivanka for president,” “I will vote for you as first woman president” and “One day it will be your chair.”

On the other hand, opponents of the new regime are outraged to see someone who was not elected sit in the president’s seat: “Inappropriate as usual,” “and “yet the Republicans vote year after year against the Equal Pay,” and “Kim Jung Ivanka 2020.”

To date, the image has 296,000 likes on Facebook, 227,000 on Instagram and 53,000 on Twitter.

This is not the first time a civilian has sat in the president’s chair. Photos taken during Barack Obama’s presidency show children sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office, reports CBS News.

What do you think of the photo? Let us know in the comment section below.