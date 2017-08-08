Philip Winchester’s Character Moves From ‘Chicago Justice’ To ‘Law & Order: SVU’

NBC’s drama series Chicago Justice may have failed to live up to expectations, but the show’s legacy will continue to live on. Next fall, Assistant State Attorney Peter Stone, played by actor Philip Winchester, will be moving to New York to join the cast of Law & Order: SVU.

It’s not a big stretch as far as the character is concerned; it was established early on that Stone was supposed to be from New York, so moving back home makes sense.

In fact, the character is actually the son of Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Stone, who was played by actor Michael Moriarty on the first four seasons of the original Law & Order.

Winchester will appear in a recurring fashion somewhere around the midpoint of SVU‘s upcoming season, now as an ADA in New York, like his father.

Chicago Justice was the fourth series in producer Dick Wolf’s Chicago -franchise, following Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med.

Unfortunately, NBC decided to cancel Chicago Justice after one short 13-episode season earlier this year despite high critical reviews and respectable ratings.

Moving Stone to SVU makes him the second character from Chicago Justice to be saved, despite the show’s cancellation.

Last month it was announced that actor Jon Seda would return to Chicago P.D., reprising his role as Detective Antonio Dawson.

Seda started out on Chicago P.D. for its first three seasons before his character moved to Chicago Justice when the new show premiered.

Wolf has a long history at NBC beginning all the way back to September 1990 when the original Law & Order first premiered.

Since then, multiple spin-offs have appeared, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: LA, and the upcoming Law & Order: True Crime.

All of the shows have featured multiple crossovers over the years, with several events making it clear that Law & Order and the Chicago franchise take place in the same universe. Law & Order: SVU returns for its 19th season starting on September 27, 2017.