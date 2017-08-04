Pharrell Williams To Produce Movie About His Life Story

Pharrell Williams is set to have a movie based on his early life titled “Atlantis.” The artist will have a hand in producing and scoring the film. The best part about “Atlantis” is that it will be a musical, so you know that Williams will be in his element.

Fresh off the heels of his success in producing and promoting the mega hit movie “Hidden Figures” (which had a historical award season), a rep for Pharrell has confirmed that Fox has signed on to produce the film that will blend the elements of his childhood in Virginia Beach with a Romeo and Juliet-style story.

The project is likely to include Williams’ early work with Chad Hugo who played a part in the forming of the hip-hop funk-rock groups The Neptunes and N*E*R*D.

“Atlantis” is almost guaranteed to be a success considering the amazing talent that will have a hand in creating it. According to Screen Rant, the movie will be directed by Michael Mayer who works on Broadway productions and screen written by Martin Haynes who is a Disney veteran.

The only thing that is up in the air is the question of who is Pharrell’s Juliet? Is it his wife who he shares triplets with or is there another mystery woman that was there before we even knew who Pharrell was?

This clearly isn’t your run-of-the-mill biopic, it’s an autobiography with a lot of pizazz. It can easily go south if it’s not done right but who knows Pharrell better than… Pharrell?

It’s a chance to tell his story and showcase his talent when it was fresh and unrefined (before it was overshadowed by his viral “Despicable Me” tune “Happy.”)

Williams is a singer, songwriter, producer, fashion icon, rule-breaker, risk-taker, all around living legend and this movie is well-deserved. Will you go see “Atlantis?”