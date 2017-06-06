Pharrell Williams Shows Enormous Generosity For Leukemia Patient And Afterwards Performs At One Love Manchester; The Public’s Lack Of Fear In The Face Of Terror Makes Him HAPPY

Pharrell Williams is a big-hearted man, and he made 50,000+1 people happy this weekend. The 44-year old got a lift and concert hookup for a young patient with leukemia and the next day he got on a plane to perform at the One Love Manchester concert.

Just less than 24 hours before performing at the concert which was organized by Ariana Grande to honor and to raise funds for the victims of a May 22 bombing at her Manchester concert, Pharell Williams met with his adorable fan of only eight years old, Reef Carneson.

Unfortunately, Reef suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and he has been in the hospital since he turned just one year old.

Pharrell managed to his fan’s dreams come true, and this was fabulous from his part.

He did even more than meet with his little fan, he hired a private car to drive him all the way from Cincinnati to Philadelphia where the singer performed last Saturday.

Reef wasn’t able to travel by plane because his immunity is now too weak.

During the show, the singer serenaded the little boy with the tune Happy, and he also got the kid backstage passes.

Pharrell found out about Reef after Milk Tyson the cancer advocate has recorded a video with the child asking Pharrell Williams to offer the leukemia patient a FaceTime session.

The singer though to himself why bother with FaceTime sessions when you can really meet your little fan personally, get him a private car to drive more than 900 km to Philadelphia, get him backstage passes and put him in a 5-star hotel? Great job, Pharrell!

After making Reef the happiest person on this planet, Pharrell went even further and got him and his sister on stage with him for the performance of the song Happy.

Afterward, Pharrell made more 50,000 people happy at the One Love Manchester concert held by Ariana Grande. He got Miley Cyrus onstage with him to perform together. He told the public that he doesn’t smell fear there and he doesn’t see it as well. He also said that the public’s lack of fear in the face of terror makes him happy.