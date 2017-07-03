FREE NEWSLETTER
Phaedra Parks Wants To Run For Office – Will NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Vote For Her?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/03/2017
Phaedra Parks NeNe LeakesCredit: Instagram

If you follow Phaedra Parks on social media, you are aware that she is very passionate about her two boys, fashion game, shading people, and politics.

The motivational speaker, who was recently booted from “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” is often seen with her shero, Maxine Waters.

And the attorney never misses an opportunity to be in Washington with top heads of the Democratic party including Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

So, it is not surprising that she has plans to run for office one day.

This week, the mother of two sat down at an event hosted by Essence and was asked directly, will her name be on a ballot in the near future?

Her answer was not ambiguous; she said yes, Senator or maybe Governor Parks.

The lawyer, who will certainly not get NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss’ votes explained: “I love politics! I will be running for political office in future because people are looking for something new. People want a new voice, and I can lend my voice to that.”

She went on to share: “When I went to law school, I did not necessarily want to be a lawyer initially. I wanted a degree to give me the credibility to have a career in politics.”

This is not the first time the reality star has made it known that she is dreaming of being a political leader.

Recently she gave a speech where she spoke about a variety of topics including being an activist, water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and Black Lives Matter.

During her remarks, she said to change things; actions must be taken including becoming a leader in your community.

She said: “I’m not sure where I would be most helpful, but I just want to show people a renaissance woman, much like myself, who has been through a lot of challenges, but also a lot of successes as well, can use your voice not only for cattiness on a television show but to help people in a very positive way.”

She added: “We all live in America and we all want to have the American dream.Someone has to fight for the people who do not have an opportunity to share in the dream that we should all be living. Even though I love what I had been doing, I realized that I really needed help and that I can have a larger impact and more of an impact on the community.”

Parks was a volunteer in the two political campaigns that got Barack Obama in the White House, so maybe she will take on Donald Trump in 2020.

5 Comments

DINO
07/03/2017 at 7:09 pm
Reply

Well …. politicians are ALWAYS LYING, she’d fit right in.


MzRedbone2010
07/03/2017 at 6:38 pm
Reply

She’d fit right in with the rest of the politicians. Always lying to cover up the truth and denies accountability for their actions!


gwendolyn durham
07/03/2017 at 6:16 pm
Reply

Pheadra Park you would do well in the political world. You will fit in because they are all liars and so are you.


Ann
07/03/2017 at 3:35 pm
Reply

How? She’s ruined her own reputation. Unless stupidity takes over, no one with an ounce of sense will vote for anything in the political life.


JP
07/03/2017 at 3:18 pm
Reply

Like she would want their votes in the first place. NeNe and Kandi are friendamies…watch when the new season starts. They’ll start their old fued back…they just hate Phaedra thats their only common thread.


