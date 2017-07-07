Phaedra Parks Wants Kenya Moore Out Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And Marc Daly Might Help Her Succeed

Phaedra Parks is going after Kenya Moore.

If the attorney cannot be on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the former beauty queen should not have that honor.

Thursday evening, a source close to Bravo came out and said, Parks is talking to the heads of the network and is pushing for them to dump Moore.

According to the insider, since getting axed, the lawyer and activist has been working hard behind the scenes to get Moore out of the door.

And now she has found an angle to convince Bravo – Moore’s new husband and restaurant owner, Marc Daly, has refused to appear in the series.

Parks is aware of this piece of information and is using it against her former co-star.

The source revealed: “Phaedra [Parks] would love to see Kenya get booted off the show, not having to deal with her anymore would be a dream come true. She is not just sitting back and watching this play out either, Phaedra is proactive. She is in the producer’s ears trying to encourage them to cut Kenya.”

In the past 48 hours, several websites have reported that the network has given Moore an ultimatum – the show or her spouse.

Mr. Daly has declined to be on the reality show because he disapproves of the way African-American men are portrayed in it.

Daly views himself as a respectable businessman and does not want his reputation to be tarnished.

Days after her secret wedding in the Caribbean, Moore sat down with PEOPLE, and she was asked about having her spouse in the series.

She said they had not discussed the matter and added: “I think we have to make that decision together if the opportunity comes. We just got married — we have not even talked about that stuff before. I am sure we will make the right decision. But right now, I am enjoying being a bride and a newlywed.”

She went on to say: “He did not sign up for this world, I did. Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it is not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

If Moore is forced to pick, rumors claimed she will leave the show.

Moore has bigger and better things to focus on at the moment.

The reality star is undergoing IVF treatments to have a child with Daly, and this is her top priority now.