Phaedra Parks Shunned By Her Former RHOA Co-Stars – They Refuse To Talk To Her!

Phaedra Parks has been fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta not too long ago, and none of her former co-stars will talk to her anymore. Now that the reality TV star is off the show she is spending much more time with her sons.

That, however, does not mean she doesn’t need some girl time with pals!

According to a source close to Parks, ever her former best friend Porsha Williams is refusing to talk to the shunned Housewife.

As fans certainly remember, the woman was infamously axed from the Bravo show after she got caught lying about her enemy Kandi Burruss.

Her fake claims were so vicious and ridiculous that the network had no choice but get her off air.

“Porsha has not spoken to Phaedra since the reunion taping,” the insider confirmed.

It’s only natural that at this point in time, nobody really wants to be associated with the lying attorney.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Parks is reportedly focusing on spending quality time with her boys, 7-year-old Ayden and 4-year-old Dylan.

“She’s been spending a lot of time with her boys and family, taking trips to the beach and planning her future without RHOA,” her pal revealed.

Parks got fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta after telling Williams that Burruss and her husband tried to spike her drink during a wild outing and bring her to their home for non-consensual sex.

But other reports have claimed that the lying scandal was not the only reason why she was axed.

Apparently, she also kept her relationship secret and also refused to talk about her divorce from Apollo Nida on camera.

“She just did not warrant her $1.3 million paycheck,” one insider simply explained.

Do you think Phaedra deserves to get shunned by her former co-stars?