Phaedra Parks Shades Apollo Nida’s Fiance After Nasty Feud: “I Don’t Know Her!”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/15/2017
Phaedra ParksSource: Radar Online

Phaedra Parks may no longer be a member of the “Real Housewives” collection, but she’s still the topic of many conversations. Everyone was shocked last year when it was revealed that her ex-husband Apollo Nida proposed to another woman while he’s serving his prison sentence. After her brief stint on the show, she’s still got a bone to pick with the southern belle.

Sherien Almufti is Apollo’s soon-to-be wife and she’s made it clear that she has a distaste for Phaedra Parks. She still has to respect the fact that Apollo and Phaedra share two adorable sons.

However, that doesn’t keep her from shading her on social media. In an Instagram post, the businesswoman reposted a meme that read: “Ex’s always want attention. Sit yo worst mistake a b**tch ever made a**down somewhere.”

Radar Online caught up with Parks and she handled it the Mariah Carey way. She said: “I don’t know her.”

Phaedra and Apollo had a nasty split. The reality star made up her mind to split with the personal trainer before he went to serve his eight-year sentence in prison.

Although the decision was made years back, the divorce wasn’t final until months ago after a lot of back and forth.

Now Phaedra is back on the market and has sparked rumors that she was dating Shemar Moore which he vehemently denied.

The speculation began when she uploaded a photoshopped picture of her and Shemar cozying up to each other.

Since Moore cleared up the hearsay, she’s been getting clowned on social media for lying.

Word is, Phaedra loves the extra attention. The mother of two must believe that there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

Meanwhile, her ex-co-stars are loving the fact that she was called out on her lies once again.

Phaedra Parks is living her best life after “RHOA” and is not concerned with what the haters have to say.

Post Views: 175

