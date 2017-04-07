Phaedra Parks Reportedly Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ As Sherien Almufti And Cynthia Bailey Got Confirmed For New Season

Phaedra Parks and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are parting ways if the reports circulating on the Internet are accurate.

Apollo Nida’s soon-to-be ex-wife is getting the boot because of the many legal controversies that she is embroiled in.

The insider, who revealed the departure of Parks, also shared the fates of Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and Apollo Nida‘s fiancée, Sherien Almufti.

Just a moment ago, a close source to Bravo, which airs “The Real Housewives” franchise, spoke to a popular celebrity website to drop a series of bombshells.

The tipster talked exclusively to B. Scott and said the housewife did not receive a renewal offer.

The person said: “Everyone was given their renewal papers last week and Phaedra didn’t get hers. She got caught in so many treacherous lies this season that even the producers (including Andy Cohen) have had enough.”

The spy went on to share: “She even brought ‘fake’ divorce papers to the reunion to prove a point. No one knows whether she’s telling the truth about anything anymore.”

Missing bae @apollonida03 love you, can't wait to see you!! #FreeAp #TeamSherienandApollo #Apollonida 💋❤️️ A post shared by Sherien 👑💋💎 (@queensherien) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

The fake divorce papers are about the lengthy and nasty legal battle taking place between Nida and Parks.

In November, Parks announced that she had finalized her divorce from the father of her two children – she split from her ex in 2014.

In December, while doing time in a federal prison, Nida contested her divorce filing.

A few days ago, a judge tossed out the divorce judgment because “Nida was not served with documents notifying him the divorce was final.”

Love you 😘 A post shared by Sherien 👑💋💎 (@queensherien) on Nov 4, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT

It has been revealed that Bailey will be returning as for Leakes and Zolciak, they will be part-time cast members.

Recently, Nida proposed to Almufti, a New Jersey real estate agent, while he is behind bars for eight years at Fort Dix Correctional Facility and she will be in the new season.

Advertisement

A rep for Parks has denied the story, and Bravo declined to comment.