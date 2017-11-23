Phaedra Parks Lands Contract With Wilhelmina Models – The Former RHOA Star Believes ‘Women Need To Be Empowered To Stand In Their Truth’

It seems that Phaedra Parks is trying to make a comeback after getting booted from the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The lawyer and mortician just landed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models.

Phaedra talked to US Weekly to spill the tea on her new gig. She believes in the idea that models can come in all shapes, sizes, and heights.

‘I think I’m the face of ‘yes you can’ I’m a small town girl who has followed her dreams. Yes you can be a mom, yes you can be a lawyer, and yes you can be a model. When the opportunity presented itself, some people asked me Why? and I said Why not?’ she confessed.

Phaedra added, ‘A supermodel started this company, and she wanted to give power back to the women, and I think I stand for the same things. I have the opportunity to show people that beauty can come in every size, shape, color, and age. It’s exciting and an adventure!’

When she was asked about the opportunity to rep for under-served markets, she said it feels great.

‘I feel great about being different, in light of what’s going on now, politically … I think women need to be empowered to stand in their truth, to be different, dare to be diverse and stand up in times of controversy. I’m excited about that part.’

She also had a few thoughts on having to show some skin during her photo shoots, which apparently, RHOA set up her for that.

‘I don’t mind baring it all; I have been wearing g-strings and baring it all really every season for seven years. I had two children on national T.V. I love nudity! I’ve brought a lot of exotic entertainers on the show, so I love my body, and I’ve got curves. I’m a mother of two children, so I’m not perfect, but I have no problem getting naked.’

Phaedra also shared what her ultimate dream campaign would be.

‘Well I would love to be the face of skincare brand. I have great skin, I love makeup, but I love to be able to take off the makeup and have beautiful skin.’

‘I also think a lot of girls are looking on Instagram for an idealized standard of beauty that requires a lot of makeup. Those are not the faces of what real women look like,’ she concluded.