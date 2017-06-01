Phaedra Parks Keeps Herself Busy After Porsha Williams Lie And Her Firing From ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks is keeping herself busy after getting the boot from The Real Housewives of Atlanta for insinuating that Kandi Burruss is a rapist who planned to drug Porsha Williams and abuse her.

The shocking lie led to an epic screaming match and the firing of Parks.

A close source to the Georgia-based attorney claimed she is not wasting any time crying about getting axed.

Parks has moved on, and she is spending a fortune renovating her new million dollar mansion and plans to donate her time, knowledge, and star power to charitable organizations geared towards women and children.

Mrs. Parks knows what she wants and has hired the best interior designer to make sure her newly purchased house becomes a home for herself and her two young boys – Ayden and Dylan.

The insider explained: “She is starting the renovation process for the $1.9 million dollar mansion she bought last October.”

It appears that some good might come out of this drama, the same chatty source claimed that the reality star has decided to focus once more on various charity works.

Moreover, she will be putting in extra hours at her nonprofit organization – Phaedra Foundation – which mainly focuses on “the importance of positive male role models in the lives of black boys.”

Those, who follow Parks on social media, may have noticed that she appeared unbothered by the madness she created on the reality series.

Almost every day, the mother of two, who happens to be a motivational speaker, shares a positive note about focusing one’s energy on the good and looking forward to a brighter tomorrow.

She recently tweeted: “Faith and fear both require you to believe in something you cannot see. Choose #faith.”

Parks also wrote: “New day, new week! Have a magnificent.”

Needless to say, she rarely gets thoughtful responses to her tweets because a majority of people on social media find what she did to Burruss disgusting and a bridge too far.