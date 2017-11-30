FREE NEWSLETTER
Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Ready To Get Back In The Game Of Love

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/30/2017
Three years after she filed for divorce from Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks is back on the market. It seems that she’s ready to find love again.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the ex-Real Housewives Of Atlanta star explains, ‘I’m not dating anyone seriously. I’ve been on a few dates.’ She continued, ‘I think I’m hot on the market.’

 

Phaedra has some requirements when looking for the man of her dreams.

‘I’m looking for a lot of things. I love to be pampered, but also like to have a divorce conversation. I also love an attractive man, so there’s that as well,’ she confessed.

A sports agent she met on Instagram happened to be the catch of her day explaining that their date was nice but, ‘Of course everyone is moving fast. Social media is the dating game.’

She divorced Nida, who’s currently serving an eight-year sentence for bank fraud, earlier this year.

The two of them agreed to be civil with each other for the sake of their sons Ayden and Dylan.

Phaedra explained that she wasn’t attached to Nida and that each time she brought papers for divorce to him, he’d appeal it until it was granted.

‘Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids,’ she said.

 

‘Tis the #season to #share #love #happyholidays #blessed #thankful #mother #family

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

They are currently co-parenting their kids the best the can considering that he’s in prison.

‘We haven’t seen him in a while, but it’s OK,’ Phaedra stated.

‘We are in a very normal communication with him through third parties, so he knows what is going on in their life.’ She continues to live her life with her boys who are getting ready for the upcoming holiday season. She also recently landed a contract with Wilhelmina Models.

3 Comments

RitaSMay
11/30/2017 at 9:45 am
Reply

Phaedra Is a habitual liar like her former and perhaps still current lover Porsha. She’s trying to make Porsha jealous with this ad looking for a perfect man. She wants perfection when she herself is not perfect. That’s laughable.


Cheryl
11/30/2017 at 5:56 am
Reply

Who cares about Phaedra and her love life. She needs to brush up on those law books and when a case. I’m sick of looking at her. Anyone that would lie like her so malicious.


Aretha Evans
11/30/2017 at 5:17 am
Reply

I’m so sorry Laina cannot not sang how did she made it this far sorry 💲


