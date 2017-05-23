Phaedra Parks Is Facing Some Serious Threats After The Kandi Burruss Rape Lie

Phaedra Parks is facing a nightmarish situation, and it is hard to see how she gets out intact of this mess.

The woman, who supposedly started doing reality television to improve the image of black women in America, has destroyed her reputation after the drama of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9.

The 43-year-old TV personality is responsible for a vicious lie about her co-star, Kandi Burruss, and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Parks told Porsha Williams that the couple wanted to drug and rape her. The attorney was exposed during the reunion show as an epic liar with a bad attitude.

It was a stunning moment of television, and it all concluded with Parks getting fired and being told that she was not invited to return for Season 10.

Many thought this salacious chapter was closed for good, but they were wrong. Parks is determined to put the blame on someone else and portray herself as a victim.

Her first angle, a producer told her the lie and asked to get it out. It was done in the name of entertainment.

People close to Parks believe that she was just a pawn in a massive scheme.

According to them, the heads behind the program wanted to bring back NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak and needed to make room for that to happen.

The plan was simple, make Parks look evil to have a legitimate reason to dump her and face minimal backlash since she was already damaged goods.

If this is true, it all worked out wonderfully for them because no one wants to get anywhere close to Parks at the moment.

Andy Cohen, the man in front and behind the curtain, explained: “The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that is what you have to look at.”

He also added: “How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?”

Of course, he denied Parks’ accusations and insisted that all the things you see on the screen are real and that the producers did not get Parks where she is today.

Parks’ second line of the defense is to portray herself as a real victim and gain sympathy wherever it is available.

On that front, she has recently revealed that in the aftermath of the chaotic season, she and her family have received death threats and they fear for their safety.

Law enforcement was alerted on the matter.