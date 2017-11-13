Phaedra Parks Is Enjoying The Attention From Those Shemar Moore Dating Rumors But Her Former ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Are Laughing

Shemar Moore wants nothing to do with the rumors of him dating former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks.

The S.W.A.T actor recently bashed the allegations, and according to the latest reports, many of Parks’ former co-stars are laughing at her for making a fool of herself.

It is being claimed that Kenya Moore finds the mini-scandal hilarious.

A source close to Marc Daly’s wife said: “Phaedra is not on this season, but that does not mean the other housewives have stopped talking about her. This whole thing with her and Shemar Moore is a big topic of conversation. Phaedra had everyone thinking her and Shemar were dating. She was dropping hints about it and then even put up a photoshopped picture of them looking like a couple.”

The tipster added: “But now Shemar made it a point to let everyone know that he has only met Phaedra once. She is looking shady all over again for trying to start yet another rumor. The other housewives are happy that Shemar put Phaedra on blast.”

The ex-beauty queen, who is being accused of having a fake marriage, feels like she was being vindicated after Parks was exposed.

The pal added: “Out of everyone Kenya is enjoying this the most. She knew it was a rumor Phaedra was trying to start and she is happy she was exposed…again.”

Parks is probably enjoying the attention because she has refused to take down the picture.

The former Criminal Minds star recently went after Parks in a fiery video where he said: “This thing, it is crazy to me, I just woke up, like last week and everybody is like, ‘Phaedra, Phaedra, Phaedra. And look, I met Phaedra doing a nighttime talk show with Andy Cohen, and he likes to get you to drink. And so you are loose, and you have fun on his show.”

He added: “So I walked in, and I saw Phaedra, and I know who Phaedra.. and so she looked at me, and I kinda had this sense of like, ‘Oh, she thinks I’m the guy from The Young and the Restless‘ or ‘She thinks I’m a certain Shemar.’ And I said, ‘Well, I am gonna introduce you to a different kind of Shemar.’”

Moore went on to say: “So I just decided to have a good time, and she was such a good sport, and we played, and we flirted, and we got our little kissy face on, that is the first and the last time that I have ever seen or met Phaedra.”

